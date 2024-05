Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of fundraising on the UNITED24 fundraising platform for combat robotic platforms.

This was announced by the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I am glad to announce news about the development of UNITED24. The first is that new ambassadors are joining. And our second news is that the global fundraising for combat robotic platforms is starting," the President said.

Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, in turn, reported on the Telegram channel about these platforms, that the robots will save the lives of the Ukrainian military: they will deliver ammunition to positions, attack the enemy and evacuate wounded.

In particular, UNITED24 collects on:

combat robots Liut [Rage], MOROZ, Shablia [Saber] M2, D-11 - they storm enemy positions and defend the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

ARK-1 kamikaze robots - destroy russian armored vehicles;

RATEL S miners - mine enemy territories and positions with anti-tank mines;

logistics Volia-E, Ratel H, Termit, Rys Pro, KNLR-E, Sirko-S1 - deliver ammunition to the positions of military, evacuate the wounded from the front line and install EW.

Fedorov noted that this fundraising is indefinite, because robots on the battlefield are constantly needed by the Ukrainian military. After the purchase, they will be distributed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the summit on the occasion of the second anniversary of the founding of the initiative, Zelenskyy announced that the UNITED24 platform had collected USD 650 million in aid to Ukraine in two years and united 110 countries and millions of people and companies.

He noted that people's voluntary contributions were different: from a few dollars to millions, it made it possible to implement more than a hundred projects: to create the world's first fleet of marine drones, to purchase resuscitation vehicles and equipment for hospitals, to restore residential buildings, to build bridges and to equip shelters for children.

American actresses Hilary Swank and Alyssa Milano became the new ambassadors of UNITED24. In total, there are already 26 of them.

The UNITED24 summit in Kyiv was attended by: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, football players Andrii Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, actor Misha Collins, Imagine Dragons director of photography Ty Arnold, as well as film director and screenwriter with Ukrainian roots Darius Marder, director and film producer Doug Liman, historian Serhii Plokhiy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2022, Zelenskyy presented an initiative for donations to Ukraine UNITED24. The funds received through this platform are distributed in three areas: defense and demining; aid; reconstruction of Ukraine.

In the first year, USD 325 million was provided to Ukraine through the UNITED24 platform.