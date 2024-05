Share:













A strong gust of wind toppled a stage at a campaign rally in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, killing at least nine people, including a child, and injuring 63, the AP reported, citing data from the state's governor.

The collapse occurred during a rally of presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez. Maynez himself was not injured, as he managed to escape as soon as he saw that the structure was beginning to collapse. The video shows people screaming, running and climbing out from under the metal elements of the stage.

However, the presidential candidate later announced on his social networks that he was in the hospital, noting that he was "in good condition." He also announced that he has temporarily suspended future events planned for the election campaign.

As previously reported, in Turkey, in the province of Denizli, during the celebration by representatives of the opposition party of the victory in the local elections, a balcony collapsed. One person was killed, 17 were injured. Mehmet Palaz, the deputy head of the district branch of the Republican People's Party, was killed.