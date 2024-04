Share:













In Turkey, in the province of Denizli, during the celebration by representatives of the opposition party of the victory in the local elections, a balcony collapsed. One person was killed, 17 were injured. Mehmet Palaz, the deputy head of the district branch of the Republican People's Party, was killed. The video of the incident is published by the Ukrainian News Agency Telegram channel.

Mehmet Palaz, 60, suffered a severe blow to the head when he fell. The politician was immediately sent to Pamukkale University Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

In addition to Palaz, 17 other people were injured as a result of the balcony collapse.

"A group of fellow party members gathered in front of the building of the Republican People's Party in Tavas district. Part of the group went out onto the two balconies of the party building. Due to the crowding, one of the balconies collapsed. 18 people were injured on the balcony and in the area of its collapse," local media reported.

As previously reported, in the local elections in Turkey, Erdogan's party suffered the biggest defeat during its time in power in the country. The victory was won by the opposition party. The opposition politician Ekrem Imamoglu became the mayor of the Turkish capital, who defeated his rivals based on the results of counting 92.92% of the ballots. Imamoglu is a member of the opposition Republican People's Party, which won the elections in Ankara and 15 other cities.