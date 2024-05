Share:













British intelligence notes that the defeat of the Tsiklon missile ship of the aggressor state of russia highlights the constant danger for russian forces operating in the temporarily occupied Crimea and the Black Sea region.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, published on X.

Thus, the review notes that on May 19, 2024, Ukrainian forces launched a coordinated long-range attack on the russian port of Sevastopol. The attack, which most likely involved a combination of kamikaze drones and ATACMS missiles, most likely resulted in the sinking of the Karakurt-Class Corvette Tsiklon.

Tsiklon is one of four russian Karakurt-Class ships, equipped with Kalibr missiles, operating in the Black Sea from 2022. British intelligence indicates that 2 of these ships were likely moved to the Caspian Sea to safely complete sea trials following a series of successful Ukrainian attacks. The group's fourth ship was previously seriously damaged by a Ukrainian attack in November 2023.

"Although this is unlikely to significantly change the impact the Russian Navy is having on Ukrainian operations, it does highlight a continued danger to Russian forces operating in the Crimea and Black Sea region, and continued Ukrainian success when conducting coordinated strikes," the agency concluded.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, noted that even after the destruction of the russian ship Tsiklon on the night of May 19, which was the last missile carrier in Crimea, it is too early to talk about an absent or small enemy group.