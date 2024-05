Share:













The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, regularly takes a personal part in the special operations of the Defense Intelligence, in particular, he was with the special forces that met the russian offensive in the Kharkiv Region.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defense Intelligence, said this in a telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"How often does Kyrylo Budanov take a personal part in operations? I will answer like this: regularly. The Defense Intelligence is lucky with the commander and he directly participates in events, operations and activities close to "zero" [directly on the frontline - ed.] and this is not about taking part for the sake of participating. This is an important component for raising the morale and psychological state, motivation of fighters," Yusov said.

According to him, in the Kharkiv Region, one of the first special forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense was among the Security and Defense Forces that met the russian offensive, and Budanov was also there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that the enemy had expanded the zone of active hostilities by 70 kilometers in the Kharkiv Region, trying to force the Ukrainian army to use additional brigades from the reserve.