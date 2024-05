Share:













The European Business Association (EBA) has asked the authorities to allow businesses to independently identify employees who are critical to the business model of enterprises.

This is stated in the message of the association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"...Business is asking the authorities to help make the economy stronger as well. How? By making mobilization more predictable. And in this vein, the question of economic booking looks like a tool worth considering. According to business, the determination directly by the business itself of those employees, who are critical for the continuation of the effective operation of the enterprise in the conditions of war, will help to slow down the great wave of the personnel problem, which every month is increasingly covering the business operating in Ukraine. Moreover, it will help the business to continue working in the difficult realities of war," the message says.

It is noted that currently the personnel issue, the issue of finding people is the TOP issue and is in the TOP of the problems faced by entrepreneurs throughout Ukraine.

"And one of the reasons for this situation is the mobilization of people. Of course, migration and other factors are also added. However, when such situations as the mobilization of an employee who is critical to the business model of the enterprise take place, it not only complicates the company's work, but also brings such an enterprise to closure. With such actions, the state does not allow the company to continue working, because it is practically impossible to quickly replace specialists critical to the functioning of the business," the message states.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Economic Development has developed proposals for economic booking, in particular, for the payment of UAH 20,000 of military tax every month.