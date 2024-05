Rada to allow distribution of cases of liquidated District Administrative Court of Kyiv among other district

The Verkhovna Rada intends to allow the distribution of cases of the liquidated District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv among other district administrative courts.

Bill No. 10244 was backed as a whole by 256 parliamentarians, with the minimum required 226.

Iryna Herashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, announced this on her Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is proposed to introduce normative conditions for the mechanism for the distribution and transfer of court cases that were transferred from the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv to the Kyiv City District Administrative Court to all district administrative courts of Ukraine, as well as to lay the legal prerequisites for the effective start of the functioning of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court.

The explanatory note states that after the transfer to the Kyiv District Administrative Court of cases that were subject to the liquidated District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv and the lengthy procedure that will precede the formation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court, the workload on the Kyiv District Administrative Court in general and each judge in particular increased several times, becoming physically and technically excessive not only for effective and timely consideration of cases, but also their initial registration, which led to the complication of court work and the impossibility of ensuring their consideration by judges in a reasonable time frame.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, in December 2022 the Rada liquidated the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv and created the Kyiv City District Administrative Court instead.