The Verkhovna Rada liquidated the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and created instead the Kyiv City District Administrative Court with location in Kyiv.

A total of 310 and 326 MPs voted for bills 5369 and 5370, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The territorial jurisdiction of the new Kyiv City District Administrative Court will extend to Kyiv.

From the date of entry into force of the law, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv shall cease the administration of justice, and the consideration and resolution of administrative cases subject to this court, until the Kyiv City District Administrative Court begins its work, will be carried out by the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy through the Borodianskyi District Court of the Kyiv Region wanted to oblige to liquidate the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and the Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court.

In November, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv suspended its work, there are difficulties in resuming its work in the short term.