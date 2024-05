Share:













The Verkhovna Rada has extended from January 1, 2025 to January 1, 2028 the deadline for registration of unclaimed (unallocated) land plots.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In addition, according to the statement, the adopted law provides:

- introduction of a new type of easement, namely: the right to place (without carrying out capital construction) objects of recreational infrastructure, as well as engineering infrastructure necessary for their operation and maintenance;

- establishing the mandatory consideration by local self-government bodies and executive bodies of requests for granting permits for the development of land management documentation and land management documentation in the order of priority of their receipt;

- reinstatement of the need for advanced training of certified land surveying engineers, as well as the application of requirements to developers of land management documentation and executors of state-wide topographic-geodetic and cartographic works regarding mandatory liability insurance for customers of such documentation and works;

- continuation until 2026 of the pilot project on entering information into the State Land Cadastre by certified land surveyor engineers;

- elimination of inconsistencies regarding entities that have the right to carry out work on land management and land assessment.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, in October 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a pilot project for the mass assessment of land.