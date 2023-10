The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a pilot project to conduct a mass assessment of land.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The duration of the project is 11 months, it provides for:

- creation of a geoinformation system of mass land assessment integrated with the software of the State Land Cadastre;

- construction of mathematical and statistical model of mass land assessment;

- creation of an automated system for calculating and updating the indicators of mass land assessment;

- development of proposals for the use of the results of mass land assessment for the purposes of land payment taxation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the average price of 1 hectare of land in Ukraine for the year decreased by 9% to UAH 35,300.

On July 1, the law on the opening of the land market came into force.