In the State Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank), the competitive selection for filling vacant positions in the bank's board has been completed.

This is stated in the bank's message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the results of the open competitive selection, three members of the board will join the board of the bank after approval by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Pavel Haskovec was chosen as the winner of the competition for the position of a member of the board for the organization of work with problem assets.

Pavel has more than 25 years of managerial experience in banks in Ukraine, Austria, Italy, Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.

Maksym Zemlianyi was selected as the winner of the competition for the position of a board member in charge of operational activities.

Maksym has held senior positions in the banking sector in Ukraine for over 20 years and has practical experience in ensuring the stability of banks during a full-scale invasion.

Svitlana Aheieva became the winner of the competitive selection for the position of a member of the board in charge of bank finances.

Svitlana is an experienced specialist in the field of financial planning and analysis.

Svitlana's expertise includes more than 10 years of work as a financial director in Ukrainian and European banks.

The new members of the board will start their work after the approval of their candidacies by the NBU.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, earlier the supervisory board of the State Export-Import Bank elected Viktor Ponomarenko as the head of the board based on the results of the competition.

100% of the shares of PJSC Ukreximbank are owned by the state.