The supervisory board of the State Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) has elected Viktor Ponomarenko as the chairman of the board, according to the results of the competition.

The supervisory board member Viktoria Strakhova announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The supervisory board of Ukreximbank on May 3, 2024, according to the results of the competitive selection, elected Viktor Ponomarenko the winner of the competition for the post of the chairman of the board of JSC Ukreximbank. Viktor Ponomarenko will begin work as the chairman of the board after the approval of his candidacy by the National Bank," she wrote.

Viktor Ponomarenko has been working in the banking sector for more than 27 years, twenty of which in ProCreditBank JSC, which is part of the international financial holding company ProCredit Holding (Germany).

Since 2012, Viktor Ponomarenko has served as the chairman of the board of ProCreditBank JSC.

The competitive selection took place with the involvement of Odgers Berndtson recruitment company, an international consulting company specializing in the selection of senior managers and working in 29 countries of the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 100% of the shares of PJSC Ukreximbank are state-owned.