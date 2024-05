Share:













Copied



Norway is introducing additional restrictions on entry into the country for citizens of the russian federation arriving for tourist purposes. The new rules come into effect on May 29.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Norway.

Thus, Norway tightened the rules for issuing visas for citizens of russia in the spring of 2022, after which the issuance of tourist visas to citizens of russia basically stopped. Now the possibilities of entering the country for them will be additionally limited.

"Citizens of russia arriving in Norway for tourism and other non-essential purposes will be refused entry to Norway when crossing the border. The strictness of the rules applies both to those russian citizens to whom Norway issued a visa before the tightening of the rules in the spring of 2022, as well as those whose visas were issued by other countries of the Schengen Agreement," the message reads.

It is noted that exceptions will be made in some cases. In particular, we are talking about citizens of russia who come to visit close relatives living in Norway - parents, officially registered spouses, de facto spouses and children. And also about citizens of russia who arrive in the country for the purpose of working or studying in Norway or other countries of the Schengen Agreement.

"The decision to limit the possibilities for entry corresponds to the position taken by Norway regarding the need for a joint response with our allies and partners to russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine," emphasizes the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Emilie Mehl.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Norwegian Parliament is considering the possibility of a "significant" increase in long-term aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands are preparing to hand over F-16 fighter jets with the latest weapons to Ukraine.