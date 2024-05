Share:













Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, explained that there is no representation of the border as it was before the full-scale invasion. Currently, there is only a military component there, and the expansion of defense capabilities is ongoing.

He announced this on the air of the telethon.

"You must understand, that now there is no such representation of the border as you could see before. First of all, all the checkpoints, speaking from the Ukrainian side, since the beginning of the russian invasion (full-scale - ed.), they have been closed by the decision of the government and in fact no transit operations are carried out there. Now it is more like a front line, although without active hostilities. There is no, as everyone is used to seeing, patrolling the border line, some groups that patrol the border, survey the area," he emphasized.

The spokesman explained that currently there is only a military component there for the defense of this axis. Each component of the Defense Forces of Ukraine – both the border guards, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the National Guard - have their own designated defense zones, where they build up their defense capabilities in order to prevent the enemy from advancing into the territory of Ukraine.

"If we talk about russian checkpoints, what we see is that there are also no such border units that are located at the checkpoints. The enemy is also increasing its defense capabilities on the other side of the border, including creating engineering and fortification of the border also on a certain distance from the border line with our state," Demchenko added.

He also noted that in the Sumy Region, in particular, the enemy is also increasing mining of its terrain in the border areas. However, the State Border Guard Service does not record there that the enemy has enough forces that would allow it to achieve some of its strategic goals, to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, if they try to enter again.

"But, of course, it cannot be ruled out that even if the enemy does not have these sufficient forces, they will still not try to take any actions like what we are seeing now in the Kharkiv axis, precisely with the aim of sowing further panic among the population of Ukraine and actually pull back the Defense Forces of Ukraine, including in this axis, effectively stretching the line on the border, where more active hostilities are taking place," the spokesman said

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Demchenko previously noted that an attack by the russian army on the Sumy Region cannot be ruled out, as the enemy may try to do something similar to the events in the Kharkiv axis in order to stretch the Defense Forces of Ukraine.