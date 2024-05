Share:













Copied



In Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region, the russian occupiers fired at a police car that was going to rescue civilians. One law enforcement officer was killed, another was wounded.

The head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, has announced this.

According to him, the occupants hit the evacuation vehicle with an FPV drone.

"Enemy drones are constantly circling. The danger for police evacuation teams remains consistently high. But the policemen continue to take people out from under fire. They rescue people despite the risks to their own lives and health. This self-sacrifice must always be remembered," wrote the head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that there are still about 100 civilians in the territory of Vovchansk controlled by the russian occupiers. The invaders threaten them and do not allow them to evacuate.

It was also reported that the situation in the Kharkiv Region remains difficult, but the Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation in the city of Vovchansk.