The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Roman Andarak to the post of the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration, replacing Yaroslav Demchenkov.

This is stated in the message of the government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Since June 10, 2020, Demchenkov has held the position of the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration.

Andarak previously held the position of the Director General of the Directorate of Strategic Planning and European Integration of the Ministry of Energy.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, in February the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Farid Safarov from the post of the Deputy Minister of Energy for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.