The first specialists in maintaining F-16 fighters began to return to Ukraine.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Illia Yevlash, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Of course, there are never too many specialists of this kind. Already the first specialists in this field began to return to Ukraine," he said.

According to the spokesperson of the Air Force, specialists will also be able to share information with other Ukrainian military technicians.

"We have already seen, for example, that the first F-16 simulator, which was handed over to us by the Czech Republic, appeared in Ukraine. Of course, this process is incessant, and it will continue constantly," Yevlash added.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that F-16 multi-purpose fighters will arrive in Ukraine within a month.

Meanwhile, Ukraine received the first F-16 multi-purpose fighter aircraft simulator from the Czech Republic. The main module of the simulator is already being prepared for operation.