Share:













Copied



The information in the Reserve+ application is currently informative, but after the launch of the QR code, representatives of territorial recruitment and social support centers and the National Police will be able to check information from the register, the department explained.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Kateryna Chernohorenko, stated this on the air of the national telethon.

According to her, the information in Reserve+ ensures the openness and transparency of the Oberih state register of persons liable for military service, reservists and conscripts, so that "a person can see what the state and the territorial recruitment and social support center know about him."

A person can quickly correct data in case of inaccurate information.

From June 18, the Ministry of Defense plans to launch a QR code and introduce a function in the application that allows it to be read.

"Thanks to the code, officials from territorial recruitment and social support centers and the National Police will be able to check the information from the register. The code will allow giving the Oberih excerpt the same legal force as a military document. That is, a certificate of attribution or a military ticket," Chernohorenko said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the law on mobilization entered into force on May 18, which, in particular, cancels the postponement of mobilization for re-education students.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education is still finalizing the software for providing a certificate of an education seeker for deferment from the draft.