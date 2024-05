Share:













According to preliminary estimates of the Ministry of Economy, GDP growth in April 2024 compared to April last year was about 4.3% [±1%].

This is stated in the message of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As a result, for January-April 2024, growth is estimated at the level of 4.4% [±1%] compared to the corresponding period last year.

In April 2024, the trend of restorative growth of the economy continues, which was supported by record volumes of goods exports, increased demand for construction services in the context of budget financing for the restoration of infrastructure, continued improvement of business sentiment and revival of consumer activity.

The stable operation of the sea corridor stimulated the industries of railway transportation, production of metallurgical products, and mining of metal ores.

Positive trends were observed in the transport sector, industry, construction, agriculture and domestic trade.

In general, the economy continues to adapt and acquire the characteristics of a wartime economy.

At the same time, high security risks, another damage to energy facilities, as well as a significant shortage of qualified personnel continued to exert negative pressure on GDP.

In April, industrial enterprises continued to restore economic activity, both due to export-oriented production and demand for investment products - mechanical engineering and construction materials.

All this formed the demand for the products of related activities.

At the same time, after repeated attacks on the energy system of Ukraine and significant damage and destruction of TPPs and HEPPs, part of the generating facilities was temporarily lost.

Problems with electricity generation can have a potentially negative impact on the work of industry, especially the largest consumers of electricity, which, due to the technological features of production processes, are almost impossible to reorient to alternative sources of electricity supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank worsened the GDP growth forecast from 3.6% to 3% in 2024.