Overnight into Wednesday, May 22, the russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure of the Sumy Region, cutting off power to about 518,000 consumers.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night, enemy drones attacked energy facilities in the Sumy Region. As a result, about 518,000 consumers were cut off. In the morning, most of them were restored. There were also disruptions in the electricity supply to household and industrial consumers in the neighboring Chernihiv and Kharkiv Regions. They were also restored. Restoration work is ongoing," the message says.

In the Kharkiv Region, during the shelling, the equipment of one of the high-voltage substations was turned off, it was put back into operation.

Also, as a result of the shelling, two overhead lines of regional power distribution company were shut down.

In addition, one of the mines in the Donetsk Region was de-energized in the morning, 25 workers were underground - they were brought to the surface.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, May 22, the russian federation carried out airstrikes on the cities of Konotop and Shostka in the Sumy Region, energy facilities came under attack.