Border guards show video of liquidation of invaders near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Region

The State Border Guard Service of has showed a video of the liquidation of a group of russian soldiers who tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service on the official Facebook page of the department.

In the video, border guards can be seen using a reconnaissance drone to find a group of occupiers walking along the street of one of the settlements in the north of Kharkiv Region.

The drone operator handed over the coordinates of the enemy to mortar operators who "laid" a mine a few meters from the occupiers with an aimed shot.

The video shows how the occupiers were struck by fragments of a Ukrainian mine that "flew in."

All three occupiers were reportedly eliminated.

The department did not specify in which settlement and when this video was shot.

Recall that yesterday, May 13, the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video of repelling an enemy attack on the Kupiansk axis in the Kharkiv Region.

With the help of attack drones and artillery, the Ukrainian military destroyed three pieces of equipment and eliminated up to a platoon of russian infantry.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that shooting battles are still ongoing on the outskirts of Vovchansk.

Yesterday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian military was able to squeeze the invaders on the northern outskirts of the city.

Also today it became known that the Ukrainian military successfully repelled russian attacks near the settlements of Lyptsi and Neskuchne.