Heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations are obliged to ensure the arrival of their employees liable for military service in territorial recruitment and social support centers.

This is stated in resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 560 of May 16, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Heads of enterprises, institutions, organizations with receipt of the order of the corresponding head (chairman) of the district, city state administration (military administration) or the corresponding head of the district (city) territorial recruitment and social support center on holding mobilization measures or calling reservists and persons liable for military service of a district (city) territorial recruitment center: issue an order to the head of an enterprise (institution, organization) on notifying reservists and persons liable for military service," the resolution says.

The order on the notification of reservists and persons liable for military service specifies the basis and purpose of the publication, the list of persons subject to notification, the date, time and place of their arrival, the methods of delivery to a territorial recruitment and social support center, which sent the order, the persons responsible for the notification, the procedure for monitoring the notification and arrival of persons liable for military service.

Heads of enterprises, institutions, organizations, according to the resolution, organize, through responsible persons, the notification of employees during working hours by submitting summons under their personal signature and notify in writing within three days the district (city) territorial recruitment and social support center about the results of notification and fulfillment by reservists and persons liable for military service of requirements of the legislation.

"Heads of enterprises, institutions, organizations... ensure the arrival of reservists and persons liable for military service by transporting them from the enterprise (institution, organization) to the collection points of district (city) territorial centers of recruitment and social support or military units or exemption from their duties, taking into account the time necessary for arrival in the territorial center of recruitment and social support, and if necessary, time on the way back," the resolution says.

At the same time, the heads of enterprises, institutions, organizations must immediately inform the corresponding district (city) territorial center of recruitment and social support about the employees who refused to receive summons and the employees who wrote applications for dismissal.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 18, the law on mobilization came into force.

Therefore, all those liable for military service have 60 days to clarify their current address of residence, contact information and other military credentials, this can be done in three ways: through a territorial center of recruitment and social support, an administrative service center or the Reserve+ mobile application.

If a person liable for military service does not do this, the person can be brought to administrative responsibility and fines can be imposed in the amount of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500.

In addition, if during the mobilization the citizen did not specify the data, a territorial center of recruitment and social support appeals to the National Police on the administrative detention and delivery of this person to the territorial center of recruitment and social support.

The Cabinet of Ministers also authorized the heads of condominiums to issue summonses.