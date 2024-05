Share:













Now, the current electricity tariff for consumers is valid until the end of the month. Since June, tariff calculations have been carried out taking into account the fact that the population will be able to pay the "affordable tariffs", which will contribute to the repair campaign.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Mykola Kolesnyk, announced this on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, May 21.

Kolesnyk noted that last year's "slight increase in the tariff" made it possible to go through the entire heating season without incident and to increase the capacity of the energy system after the shelling by the aggressor state of russia.

"I repeat once more. As of today, the calculations are still being made. There is no final decision regarding the specific price," the Deputy Minister of Energy emphasized.

According to Kolesnyk, the decision will be "balanced" so that this step is "affordable" for the population. Price is not the only factor. Currently, Ukraine is actively working not only on raising tariffs, but also on attracting repair assistance from partners, the Deputy Minister of Energy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 16, chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that power outages in Ukraine are unlikely to be implemented every day.

On May 16, the director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko, said that Ukraine will have to live with a shortage of electricity for at least the next two years.

On May 19, the Ministry of Energy approved the Roadmap for the development of "smart networks" to protect the power system.