Large-scale fire breaks out in center of occupied Mariupol, occupiers keeping quiet about cause

Share:













Copied



Overnight into May 21, a large-scale fire broke out in the center of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. Previously, a warehouse of building materials caught fire - the occupiers did not name the cause of the fire.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

So, on the night of May 21, a large-scale fire broke out in occupied Mariupol. According to preliminary information from the city council, a building materials warehouse located in the yard of the Bravo shopping center caught fire.

It is noted that the occupiers have not yet reported the cause and consequences of the fire.

"We would like to remind you that since the beginning of 2024, there have been 364 fires in the city, according to the occupiers. As a result, 13 people were killed and 8 were wounded," the city council added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers had previously demined an aerial bomb with a high-explosive warhead, as a result of which a fire started on Azovstal in the temporarily captured Mariupol of the Donetsk Region, which spread to the power supply network.

Also, let's remind you, on the evening of May 9, explosions rang out in the center of temporarily occupied Mariupol. It became known that the base of the occupiers was hit.

It was reported that 10 russian soldiers were injured as a result of the incident.