Ukraine will participate in the 2024 Games of the XXIII Olympiad in Paris, the capital of France.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Sports emphasized that these games are of special importance for Ukraine, as they provide an opportunity to show the world will and strength of spirit. Participation in the Olympics will show that Ukraine is fighting and capable of winning despite russian aggression.

"Our athletes are heroes who train under occupation, under fire, often losing their loved ones. Their courage and will to win really deserve the greatest respect and support. Ukraine's participation in the Olympic Games is a victory for our spirit, will, and faith in the future. We call on the international community to continue to support Ukraine in the fight for peace and justice for the whole world," the statement reads.

Ukraine's slogan at the Olympic Games is The Will to Win.

