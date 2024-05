Share:













German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv. This is her seventh visit since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, n-tv reports.

The minister arrived on Tuesday morning with a visit that was traditionally unannounced for security reasons.

"Ankunft Außenministerin Baerbock in Kiev. Begrüßung durch Botschafter @MJaegerT Mehr auf @derspiegel pic.twitter.com/hPslpoI342,” Christoph Schult wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, called on Ukraine to provide long-range weapons for the defense of the Kharkiv Region.

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system by the end of this month. Whether it will be a short- or medium-range complex is currently unknown.

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, at the opening of the 22nd meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group on Monday, May 20, said that the coming weeks and months will be crucial, as Ukraine's survival is key to global security.