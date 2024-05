Poland wants to build fortifications on border with russia and Belarus worth EUR 2.5 billion

The Polish government plans to allocate almost EUR 2.5 billion for the construction of a system of defense structures along the border with russia and Belarus.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made a corresponding statement on May 18, Politico cites his words.

"We will invest PLN 10 billion (EUR 2.3 billion - ed.) in the security of our border with Belarus and russia <...> This will be an investment in our security, and first of all in a safe eastern border," Tusk said.

According to him, it is about creating a system of defense structures on the border with Belarus and the Kaliningrad Oblast of the russian federation.

Defensive structures will be built taking into account the features of the terrain to make these areas impassable for a potential enemy.

Tusk emphasized the importance of Poland's role for European security, given the country's strategic location on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) and the European Union.

We will remind, in late April 2024, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw is ready to place NATO nuclear weapons.

He emphasized that this issue has been the topic of negotiations between Poland and the USA for some time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early May, it became known that Latvia started building fortifications on the border with russia.

The strengthening of the Latvian border is being carried out within the framework of the "Baltic Defense Zone" project, the creation of which was agreed upon by the authorities of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in January 2024.