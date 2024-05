Death of Iranian President will have serious consequences. ISW gives reasons

The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will significantly complicate the process of transferring power of the supreme leader.

This was stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to the institute, Raisi was considered one of the main candidates to replace Ali Khamenei as the supreme leader of Iran.

Khamenei appointed Raisi as head of the judiciary in 2019 and endorsed him in the August 2021 presidential election.

"The next few days could change the near and long-term dynamics of the regime, including the succession of the supreme leader. However, Raisi's death will ultimately not change the current trajectory of the regime, which is aimed at a tougher and more conservative domestic policy and a more aggressive regional policy," ISW analysts believe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the helicopter of the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, which crashed on Sunday, May 19, completely burned up after falling. None of the passengers and crew survived.

The President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, was killed. Along with him, the head of the Foreign Ministry, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who accompanied Raisi on the trip, was also killed.

In addition to them, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, Malek Rahmati, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in East Azerbaijan province, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and several other unnamed persons were in the helicopter. They all were killed.