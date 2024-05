Share:













From May 31, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) raised the price limits for electricity for business.

ExPro announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, on the day ahead market and the intraday market, maximum marginal prices for hours from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. increased by 86.7% from UAH 3,000 to UAH 5,600 per MWh, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. remained at the level of UAH 5,600 per MWh, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. increased by 20% from UAH 7,500 to UAH 9,000 per MWh, and from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. increased 2.3 times from UAH 3,000 to UAH 6,900 per MWh.

For hours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., maximum marginal prices were set at UAH 6,900 per MWh.

At the same time, earlier for hours 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. there were maximum marginal prices of UAH 5,600 per MWh, and for hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - UAH 6,900 per MWh.

The commission also kept the minimum marginal price on the day ahead market and the intraday market at the level of UAH 10 per MWh.

On the balancing market, the Energy Commission set the maximum marginal price from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. at UAH 6,600 per MWh; from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. at UAH 8,250 per MWh, and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at UAH 10,000 per MWh.

The minimum marginal price was preserved at the level of UAH 0.01 per MWh.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, from November 30, 2023, the Energy Commission increased the marginal prices for electricity for business for the second time in a year.