Energy Commission increased maximum prices for electricity for businesses for second time in a year

On November 30, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (Energy Commission) increased the maximum prices for electricity for businesses for the second time in a year.

This is stated in the message of the Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on the day-ahead market and the intraday market, the maximum limit prices remained at the level of UAH 3,000 per MWh for the hours of minimum load (from 00:00 a.m. to 07:00 a.m. and from 11:00 p.m. to 00:00 a.m.).

For the hours from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., maximum limit prices were set at the level of UAH 5,600 per MWh; for hours from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - UAH 6,900 per MWh; and for the hours from 05:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - UAH 7,500 per MWh.

At the same time, the maximum limit prices of UAH 5,600 per MW-h used to apply for the hours from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; and for hours from 07:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - UAH 7,200 per MWh.

Also, the Commission kept the minimum marginal price on the day-ahead market and the intraday market - UAH 10 per MWh.

On the balancing market, the Energy Commission kept the maximum marginal price - 125% of the price of the day-ahead market determined by the market operator for each calculation period of the corresponding day of supply, and the minimum marginal price - UAH 0.01 per MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, the Energy Commission increased the maximum prices for electricity for businesses.