The Armed Forces of Ukraine control 60% of Vovchansk.

The deputy chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Roman Semenukha has stated on the air of the national telethon.

"We have continuous shelling. The enemy continues assault actions, mainly focused on the directions of the settlement of Lyptsi, the settlement of Vovchansk and on the left-right flank of the city of Vovchansk," he said.

Semenukha added that today guided aerial bombs hit Lyptsi.

"The enemy does not give up trying in the middle of Vovchansk to push the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of the city. The city is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine within about 60%, that is, the assaults do not stop," he said.

He added that this morning they stopped fighting on the Kupiansk axis.

"Today, in some areas, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting their own assault actions in order to improve their positions. Well, and undoubtedly there is shelling of the border areas. These are the Bohodukhiv District, the Kharkiv District, the Chuhuiv District," Semenukha added.

Recall that earlier the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed footage of special forces fighting with russians on the streets of Vovchansk.