Russian president-dictator Vladimir Putin stated that there are currently no plans to capture Kharkiv.

He stated this during a visit to the Chinese city of Harbin.

The dictator cynically said that russia was forced to create a so-called sanitary zone because of shelling in Belgorod. This is how Putin explained the actions of the russian military in the Kharkiv Region and even accused Ukraine of aggravating the situation in the region.

"As for Kharkiv (capture - Ed.), there are no such plans today," the Kremlin leader said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, informed that in the Kharkiv region, the enemy had expanded the zone of active hostilities by 70 kilometers, trying to force the Ukrainian army to use additional brigades from the reserve.

The active advance of the russians in the north of the Kharkiv Region has been stopped, but there is no talk of stabilization of the front yet.

Earlier today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a counterattack in the area of Vovchansk.