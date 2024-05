Share:













The Armed Forces of Ukraine are equipping occupied frontiers and strengthening defense in the border areas of the Kharkiv Region.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On the Kharkiv axis, an enemy attack was repelled in the area of ​ ​ the village of Starytsia. The invaders used aviation - they hit the areas of Harbuzivka and Bilyi Kolodiaz," the report said.

According to the General Staff, the enemy is most active at this time on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes. In the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, since the beginning of the day, the russian occupiers have not carried out attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks. The hottest is near Novooleksandrivka.

On the Kurakhove axis, the invaders tried 14 times to break through the defense, in particular in the areas of Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Vodiane. Near the latter, the enemy acted with the support of assault aircraft. The situation is controlled.

On the Kupiansk axis, there were five enemy attempts to improve the tactical position near Vilshana, Ivanivka, Berestove and Miasozharivka. The enemy received a tough rebuff, the situation is controlled.

Five attacks by the invaders were also repelled on the Sivershchyna axis. On the Kramatorsk axis, the invaders launched an air strike in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In addition, the enemy has twice tried to improve the tactical position in the area of Staromaiorske. It was not successful, the data is being clarified.

On the Dnieper axis, the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Krynky. There, and in the area of Tiahynka, the occupiers beat with MLRS. No loss of positions was allowed.

"Ukrainian defenders repulse the russian invaders, keep the enemy under fire control and do everything possible to disrupt the enemy's criminal plans," the General Staff added.

Recall that the active advance of russians in the north of the Kharkiv Region has been stopped, but there is no talk of stabilizing the front yet.