The prosecutor's office has begun two criminal proceedings for the commission of war crimes by the army of the aggressor state of russia in the border community in the Kharkiv Region. In particular, in the Vovchansk community, the russian military shot a civilian at point blank range, and another civilian disappeared.

The Prosecutor General 's Office has announced this on Telegram.

"According to the investigation, in the village of Starytsia, Vovchansk community, on May 14, 2024, a russian soldier shot a local 46-year-old resident at point blank range," the report said.

In addition, it is known that on May 14, a civilian disappeared during an armed attack by the invaders. It is indicated that his current location is currently unknown. Law enforcers consider several versions: illegal imprisonment of a civilian by russian servicemen or his murder.

It is noted that fighting continues in the village.

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office entered information into the Unified State Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on the Facts of Violation of Laws and Customs of War (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, now the greatest activity of russians is recorded on the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk axes. In Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region, the Defense Forces are cleaning up enemy assault groups that could hide in the town.