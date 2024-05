Share:













Almost 45 million tons of goods were exported to 44 countries of the world through the Ukrainian sea corridor in 9 months.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For almost 9 months of operation of the Ukrainian corridor, almost 1,600 ships exported 45 million tons of cargo from the ports of Great Odesa. These are mainly products of Ukrainian farmers for world food markets. Despite everything, Ukraine remains a top exporter of agricultural products and a guarantor of food security. 38 countries of the world received more than 30 million tons of products of Ukrainian farmers," the message says.

At the same time, there are another 108 ships on the approach to the ports of Great Odesa, which export more than 3 million tons of cargo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, 2023, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, 2023, russia announced the withdrawal of navigation security guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".