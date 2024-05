Ukrainian military improve their positions and push back enemy north of Kyslivka in Kharkiv Region

The Ukrainian military improved their positions and pushed back the enemy in the area north of Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kupyansk axis, the russian occupiers, with the support of armored vehicles, are trying to attack the positions of the AFU in the Krokhmalne - Berestove direction.

Here Ukrainian defenders destroyed a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle.

The battle continues, the situation is under control.

"Also, our defenders improved their tactical position and pushed back the enemy in the area north of Kyslivka," the General Staff reported.

In the Siversk axis, the enemy launched one attack in the direction of Vesele - Zvanivka, there are no changes in the position of our troops.

Fighting continues in the Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka axis.

In the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy unsuccessfully tried three times to break through the defenses of our troops in the Bakhmut - Klishchiyivka, Bakhmut - Andriyivka axis.

Fighting continues in the area of Hryhorivka, the situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk axis, our defenders repelled three attacks in the directions Vodiane - Netaylove, Pervomaiske - Netaylove.

Fighting continues, the situation is under control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy's plans to enter Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region and gain a foothold there have been thwarted.