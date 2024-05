Share:













The russian occupiers could organize an offensive on the Kharkiv Region to draw back Ukrainian troops and increase pressure on world leaders for a truce with the aggressor state of russia.

The New York Times writes about it on Monday, May 13.

According to military analysts, part of the russian plan to attack the Kharkiv Region is to threaten Kharkiv and force Ukraine to withdraw troops from other directions, especially those in eastern Donbas. The russians realized that Ukraine currently lacks manpower, so the chances of a front line breakthrough are increasing, the publication notes.

"The threat of Kharkiv can demoralize Ukrainians and their allies. This has not happened yet, but if it happens, it may seem that after two years, hundreds of thousands of victims and billions of dollars, little has changed. This, in turn, can increase the pressure on Ukrainian leaders, so that they agree on a truce with russia, which, as they have so far insisted, will achieve nothing but strengthen putin's appetite for aggression," the article says.

In addition, the russian dictator putin recently won a so-called "election victory". The russians want to push the Ukrainians away from the border and create a buffer zone, justifying themselves by "shelling" their territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of settlements where active hostilities are ongoing has increased in the Kharkiv Region over the past few days.

In the Kharkiv axis, battles are being fought for the border town of Vovchansk, the occupiers are having tactical success.

On May 13, the Vovchansk City Military Administration assured that "there were fortifications around the city on the border with russia, but due to constant shelling it was not easy to erect them."