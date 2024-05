Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico terrible and condemned it.

Zelenskyy announced this on X (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A horrific attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. We strongly condemn this act of violence against the head of government of our neighboring partner state. We should do everything possible to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, in any form and in any area," he wrote.

Zelenskyy expressed hope for Fico's speedy recovery and expressed support for the people of Slovakia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Slovak media reports on Wednesday, May 15, in Slovakia, after a government meeting, an unknown person shot at Prime Minister Robert Fico, he received a gunshot wound.