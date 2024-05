Share:













Copied



The Pentagon expressed concern about the difficult situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, where the occupation army of the russian federation is now trying to advance.

According to Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder during the briefing, the American side is now intensively working on the rapid provision of aid to Ukraine.

"Now in Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield is difficult. But according to all reports, you know that the Ukrainians continue to take measures to protect their territory. And we will do everything possible to provide them with the critical weapons and supplies they need," Ryder emphasized.

Asked about the reasons for the escalation, a Pentagon official pointed to a variety of factors, including a delay in approving US aid.

"It's clear that you have other partners around the world that are providing assistance to Ukraine. But the russians have taken advantage of the situation on the battlefield and are trying to advance. However small these advances may be, this is certainly a cause for concern," Ryder emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of May 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military was forced to leave a number of positions in the Vovchansk area.