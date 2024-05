Share:













Copied



Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine pushed back russian troops in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk in the north of the Kharkiv Region. At the same time, a combat clash between the Ukrainian military and the occupiers began in the nearby Starytsia.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that as of 05:00 p.m., the number of combat clashes in the Kharkiv axis has increased to twelve.

"Our units inflicted fire damage on the enemy, pushed it back and are carrying out clearing operations on the northern outskirts of the settlement of Vovchansk," the message reads.

The General Staff also announced the beginning of a military clash in the area of the village of Starytsia. It is located a few kilometers northwest of Vovchansk.

The total losses of the russian occupiers amounted to 106 personnel and 25 units of weapons and equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration OVA Oleh Syniehubov announced the increase of the "grey zone" in the north of the Kharkiv Region, where the offensive of the russian army has been ongoing since May 10.

We will remind, also today the soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces showed a video of the destruction of a column of russian equipment that tried to break through the defense of the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv Region.