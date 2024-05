Share:













Copied



The United States is confident that Ukraine will achieve victory on the battlefield.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The aid has already been approved, it is already going, it will soon arrive in Ukraine and it will help you truly fight against Russia's aggression on the battlefield. And we, like many partners of Ukraine, are sure that you will achieve victory on the battlefield. And it is also very important that over time Ukraine will be on its own feet in the sense of democracy, and in the sense of the economy will be free, prosperous. And that will be the best response to Putin," Blinken said.

He noted that the United States knows that these are difficult times for Ukraine and assured that the U.S. is committed to ensuring the success of Ukraine.

"There are several political points that need to be discussed and we want to make sure that we, together with many of our partners over the next few months, will successfully get to the point of solving the problems that you face and have to do it together, we are ready to discuss it with you," the Secretary of State said.

Blinken also told Zelenskyy that he brought sincere regards from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Zelenskyy said on a Telegram channel that he and Blinken discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield, support for Ukrainian soldiers and further defense cooperation, in particular, they spoke about the Patriot systems for Ukraine, to protect cities and communities such as Kharkiv and the Kharkiv Region. According to the President, two Patriots for the Kharkiv Region could significantly help in protecting life from russian terror.

They also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Zelenskyy stressed that it is important that President Biden takes part in the summit and that America's role in maintaining the rules-based world order does not weaken.

He and Blinken also talked about how to most operationally implement the aid packages announced by the United States so that weapons work as quickly as possible in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, May 14, in the morning it became known that Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

Blinken said on X that he had come to Kyiv again to show unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine, which is defending its freedom from russian aggression.