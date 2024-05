Share:













Germany will transfer the third Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Security and Competitiveness Summit in Sweden.

Scholz said that the decision to transfer Patriot to Ukraine was difficult because Germany does not have many of these systems. The Chancellor of Germany called on other European countries to support this initiative and help Ukraine.

"But it was important to do, and we hope that some other European countries can follow our example," the Chancellor of Germany said.

Scholz also announced that Ukraine will be supported as long as it is needed. According to him, Ukraine needs "a lot of ammunition, artillery, tanks and air defense, and especially the Patriot and Iris-T systems from Germany, which will be the most useful," Scholz said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that he is ready to discuss sending Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

On May 6, the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, said that Ukraine had already received Patriot air defense missiles.

It will be recalled that on April 18, Olaf Scholz said that NATO countries can transfer six more Patriot systems to Ukraine in addition to one more that Germany promised to transfer.