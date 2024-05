Share:













Russian attacks in the Kharkiv Region will continue for another 3-4 days, after which the offensive on Sumy will begin.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, told the New York Times about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

General Budanov said he expected "attacks in the Kharkiv Region to continue for another three to four days, after which russian forces are expected to launch a major offensive in the direction of Sumy," which is about 90 miles northwest of Kharkiv.

As Budanov reported on the air of the national telethon, the enemy has not yet launched an offensive in the direction of Sumy and is holding small groupings in the town of Sudzha near the border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence announced that the aggressor state will launch a new attack in the direction of the Sumy Region. According to him, the situation is on the edge and is getting closer to critical every hour.

As of the evening of Monday, May 13, there was a rapid trend towards stabilization of the situation at the front in the Kharkiv Region, said the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, on the air of the telethon.