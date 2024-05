Share:













Yesterday, May 13, the aggressor country of russia carried out 31 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, in the morning of May 14, 20 of them are still ongoing.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the current day, the enemy carried out 31 attacks on the positions of our troops in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka axes, 20 of them are still ongoing," the message says according to data as of 10:00 a.m.

So, in the Kharkiv axis, units of our troops repel 1 enemy attack in the direction of Shebekino (russia) - Vovchansk, the situation is under control.

Measures to clean up urban buildings in Vovchansk are ongoing, the situation is under control. In the Kupyansk axis, 3 attacks by the russian occupiers continue in the directions of Vilshansk - Petropavlivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomiychykha - Stelmakhivka, the enemy has no success.

In the northern axis, units of our troops repel 7 enemy attacks in the directions Vesele - Rozdolivka, Zolotarivka - Verkhniokamyanske, Mykolayivka - Spirne, Berestove - Vyimka; the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk axis, our troops repelled 2 enemy attacks in the direction of Bakhmut - Novyi, Bakhmut - Klishchiyivka, no losses of positions were allowed.

In the Toretsk axis, units of the Ukrainian troops restrained 1 attack of the russian invaders in the direction of Mykolayivka - Bila Hora, without success of the enemy.

In the Pokrovsk axis, the troops of the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the directions: Ocheretyne - Novooleksandrivka, Arkhanhelske - Novooleksandrivka, Arkhanhelske - Kalynove, Arkhanhelske - Yevhenivka, Tonenke - Netaylove, Pisky - Netaylove, 5 attacks are still ongoing; the enemy had limited tactical success in some areas as a result of intense fire.

In the Kurakhove axis, our troops repelled 1 enemy attack in the direction of Maryinka - Hryhorivka, in a separate area the enemy had limited success.

In the Vremivka axis, units of our troops repelled 5 enemy attacks in the directions of Solodke - Vodiane, Zavitne Bazhannia - Staromayorske, no positions were lost.

In the Orikhiv axis, the troops of the group repelled 1 enemy attack in the direction of Novoprokopivka - Robotyne; the enemy was not successful, losses of positions and territories were not allowed.

According to the report, during the past day, May 13, the enemy carried out 8 airstrikes, used 15 guided aerial bombs, carried out 23 kamikaze drone strikes, and more than 500 shelling of the positions of Ukrainian troops.

In turn, on May 13, aviation and units of missile forces of the Defense Forces struck 1 artillery piece, 1 radio-electronic warfare station, 1 control post, 1 ammunition warehouse and 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, an enemy Su-25 plane was also shot down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, 146 combat clashes took place at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most of the enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk (30), Kramatorsk and Vremivka (16 each) axis.

Meanwhile, in the Kharkiv axis, battles are being fought for the border town of Vovchansk, the occupiers are having tactical success. Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that 500 civilians continue to remain in Vovchansk.