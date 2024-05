Share:













Copied



The russian offensive operation aimed at capturing the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region is largely the result of an unofficial Western policy, according to which Ukrainian forces are restricted from using Western weapons to strike legitimate military targets on russian territory, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report.

The report states that russian troops are trying to encircle Vovchansk, advancing towards the city itself through the villages of Buhruvatka, Starytsia and Izbytske in the west along road S-210817 and through Vovchanski Khutory in the east along road O-210825.

"The capture by russian forces of any of these settlements would cut these Ukrainian land lines of communication with Vovchansk and make the remaining lines of communication (the T-2104 route) increasingly important for the defense of the city. Russian forces are also increasingly targeting bridges over the nearest water bodies in order to isolate the Ukrainian defense of Vovchansk from other districts," military analysts noted.

The report also refers to an analysis of the situation by Ukrainian military observer Kostiantyn Mashovets. According to his assessment, Vovchansk is the main direction of the russian offensive in the north of the Kharkiv Region - the invaders plan to bypass the city from the southwest and south. In his opinion, the proximity of Vovchansk to the international border gives russian troops "many opportunities".

"In particular, the russians are able to conduct operations with limited forces and means to achieve a specific result. Also, the proximity of the city gives the russian troops a "small delivery arm" to ensure stable control and fire support without moving artillery. Also, this location allows to quickly deliver fuel and weapons to the frontline," the ISW report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, battles are taking place in the Kharkiv axis for the border town of Vovchansk, and the occupiers are having tactical success.