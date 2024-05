Share:













Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit the oil depot Oskolneftsnab and the Yeletska electric substation in Russia.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian News agency with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to sources, SSU drones were actively operating in the Lipetsk and Belgorod Oblasts of the russian federation that night.

As a result, the Oskolneftsnab oil depot caught fire near the settlement of Stary Oskol and at the Yeletska substation with a capacity of 500 kV.

"Russians in the local public complained all night about a series of loud explosions in the area of the oil depot in the Belgorod Oblast. The governor of the Lipetsk Oblast confirmed the fire at the Yeletska electric substation. By the way, it supplies traction substations of the Russian Railways, the Stanova oil pumping station, and provides transit between the Lipetsk, Oryol, and Bryansk energy systems," the interlocutor said.

According to him, attacks on objects in the RF will continue.

"Russian industry, which works for the war against Ukraine, will remain a legitimate target for the SSU. Measures to undermine the enemy's military potential will continue," the informed source said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the attack drones of the SSU struck two russian oil depots in the Smolensk Oblast.