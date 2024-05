Share:













Copied



In the first three months of 2024, the net profit of the PFTS Stock Exchange joint-stock company amounted to UAH 0.461 million (the same period of 2023 — a loss of UAH 0.836 million).

This follows from a statement by the exchange, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Net income from the provision of services increased by 92% to UAH 3.294 million due to a significant increase in income from the provision of securities trading services and the provision of information services.

Income from the provision of securities trading services increased by 193% to UAH 2.014 million.

This was facilitated by both the change in the exchange's tariff policy and the trading results of the PFTS.

In the first three months of 2024, the total volume of trades on PFTS amounted to UAH 90.2 billion (148% of the level of the same period in 2023) or 66% of the total volume of trades of all securities trading organizers in Ukraine.)

Revenues from the sale of trading information to news agencies BLOOMBERG FINANCE, London Stock Exchange Group Data & Analytics, Dow Jones & Company Inc, ICE DATA SERVICES EUROPE, MORNINGSTAR, SIX Financial Information, which provide it to their subscribers in real-time, increased by 24% to UAH 1.28 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the PFTS Index has been the official index of Ukraine in S&P Emerging Markets since 1997.

PFTS is a corresponding member of the World Stock Exchange Federation and a member of the International Stock Exchange Association.