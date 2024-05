Share:













Copied



This week, the situation in the Kharkiv Region significantly worsened. Currently, there are battles in border areas along the state border with the aggressor country of the russian federation.

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

"The situation is difficult, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine do everything to hold defensive lines and positions, inflict defeat on the enemy," he said.

According to Syrskyi, attempts by the russian invaders to break through the defenses of Ukrainian soldiers were stopped. He stressed that the Ukrainian side knows the enemy's plans and responds flexibly to all its actions, and to strengthen the defense, all necessary measures are taken and decisions are promptly made, including those related to personnel.

Hot battles continue on the Kupiansk, Sivershchyna, Lyman, Pokrovsk axes, the situation is changing very dynamically.

"In some areas, the enemy is partially successful, in others, the Defense Forces are displacing the enemy and improving their tactical position," Syrskyi added.

The Commander-in-Chief also said that on the Kramatorsk axis the enemy does not give up trying to capture the city of Chasiv Yar, continues offensive actions east of the city. Also, the russian occupiers unsuccessfully try to restore the lost position in the area of Klishchiivka.

"Despite the difficult situation at the front, units are being rotated to let servicemen rest and restore the combat capability of brigades," Oleksandr Syrskyi summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11, the Ukrainian military destroyed 1,260 russian occupiers, 5 tanks and 22 armored combat vehicles.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that defense operations of the Defense Forces are continuing in the Kharkiv Region in the villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka.