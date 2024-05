General Staff updates losses of russia: more than 1,200 killed occupiers and 5 stricken tanks

Over the past day, May 11, the Ukrainian military destroyed 1,260 russian occupiers, 5 tanks and 22 armored combat vehicles.

This is evidenced by the statistics of enemy losses published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 05/12/24 were approximately:

personnel - about 482,290 (+ 1,260) people eliminated;

tanks - 7,454 (+ 5) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 14,375 (+ 22) units;

artillery systems - 12,472 (+ 30) units;

MLRS - 1,066 (+ 2) units;

air defense means - 797 (+ 1) units;

aircraft - 350 (+ 1) units;

helicopters - 325 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 9,910 (+ 42) units;

cruise missiles - 2,194 (+ 1) units;

ships/boats - 26 (+ 0) units;

submarines - 1 (+ 0) units;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 16,819 (+ 64) units;

special equipment - 2,042 (+ 2) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, 108 combat clashes took place at the front, 28 attacks were repelled in the Bakhmut direction, while the number of attacks in the Kharkiv direction was not named.

The Ukrainian military from the 110th separate mechanized brigade shot down a russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Avdiivka direction in the Donetsk Region.

The Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the russian federation (formerly GRU) planned to carry out terrorist attacks in Kyiv on May 9. The Security Service of Ukraine prevented provocations.