Security Service reports on prevention of terrorist attacks in Kyiv, planned by enemy on May 9

The Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the russian federation (formerly GRU - Ed.) planned to carry out terrorist attacks in Kyiv on May 9. The Security Service of Ukraine prevented provocations.

The official representative of the Security Service Artem Dekhtiarenko announced this in a comment to reporters.

According to the speaker, the russian Main Directorate better known as the GRU, was behind the planning of terrorist attacks.

"The SSU was proactive, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained red-handed. The evidence base is also collected, which unquestionably confirms the russian trace," said Dekhtiarenko.

The representative of the special services promised that the SSU would report the details of the special operation later.